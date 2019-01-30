ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An attempted murder charge may mean a 30-year sentence for a woman accused of hitting her sister with a car.

Back in December 2018, Kacie Carrigg was reportedly seen hitting a woman with a car then dragging her underneath on Edisto Drive.

That woman turned out to be Carrigg's step-sister and suffered extensive injuries, according to a statement from her father.

Witnesses told deputies an argument lead the incident, which was initially thought to be a hit-and-run. Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation when it was found Carrigg ran her sister over "intentionally."

The 35-year-old suspect was denied bond Wednesday for an attempted murder charge. If convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison.