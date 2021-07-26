SC woman killed in head-on collision on the way to work

The accident happened early Monday morning on Ridgeway Road in Kershaw County.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead after an early morning two-car collision in Kershaw County.

According to investigators, police responded to a crash in the 1900 block of Ridgeway Road just after 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Melissa Moore, 55 of Camden, was driving a 2015 Nissan west on Ridgeway Road, when a 2007 Saturn headed east, entered into the westbound lane, hitting Moore's car head-on, according to the Kershaw County coroner .

According to investigators, Moore was heading to work in Ridgeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Saturn was transported to Prisma Health. There is no word yet on his condition.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.