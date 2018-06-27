Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies are looking for a missing woman.

Rachel King Alston, 63, was last seen on Tuesday at a home on McBee Highway around 7:30 p.m. Officers thing she walked away from her home, but it's not clear where she's headed.

She suffers from several medical conditions, deputies say.

Alston is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black cloth hat/ grey shirt with a cross on it/ and grey pants.

Anyone who sees her should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.



