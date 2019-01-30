SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A child cruelty incident landed a 33-year-old woman in the custody of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Caitlin Alyse Hardy, 33, poured a bottle of water on a 9-month-old girl twice. The second time, the infant woke up coughing.

The incident occurred at a location on Camden Highway in Sumter County on January 26.

Hardy reportedly recorded the incident and posted it to her Facebook page. These "disturbing images" and reports from concerned people led deputies to Hardy's arrest on January 30.

According to a report, Hardy "caused ill treatment, unnecessary pain and suffering and/or deprivation of necessary sustenance" to the infant.

The Sumter County Department of Social Services has been notified, according to the sheriff's office.