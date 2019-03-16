BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — "Hey, Amanda. It’s the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office..." and it seems they need to resolve a little incident from earlier this month.

Amanda Leigh Wall, 31, is accused of giving her sister's name and birth date to deputies when she was pulled over for a traffic violations and defective car equipment on March 9.

She didn't have her driver's license on hand. So, when the name she gave cleared, deputies issued a citation and sent Wall on her way. However, she was instructed to bring her license to court to confirm her identity.

Well, it turns out officials were able to identify her themselves using Facebook. An officer who assisted during the traffic stop came across a profile with name Wall gave that day. However, the photo wasn't her.

A message to the account revealed it was Wall's sister.

Identifications were confirmed, and warrants were issued for Wall, who is now wanted for driving under suspension and false information to law enforcement

"Amanda, if you are reading this we want you to know that you need to be honest with yourself and turn yourself in. If anyone reading this knows Amanda, please give us a call or hit us up in the DMs," the sheriff's office said in Facebook post.