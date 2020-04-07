x
SC woman wins $250,000 in state lottery

A South Carolina convenience didn't have the woman's favorite lottery ticket but she didn’t go away empty handed.
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A South Carolina woman stopped at a convenience store to pick up her favorite lottery ticket but the store didn’t have it. But she didn’t go away empty handed. 

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports she picked another ticket, scratched it and was surprised to find out that she was holding a $250,000 winner. 

The South Carolina Education Lottery, in a news release, said the S & J Mart, which sold the Boiling Springs woman the 50X ticket, received a $2,500 commission. 

Four top prizes remain in the 50X game.