Newberry, SC (WLTX) - "Monica Stinson come on down..." This Newberry woman came to play, walking away with prize after prize as Friday's big winner on "The Price is Right."

The last player to be called of contestant's row, Stinson earned her a spot on stage after winning two kayaks and a Yeti cooler.

But her winnings didn't stop there, she went on to play "One Wrong Price" where she got herself a computer, Coach shoes, handbags and a treadmill.

Wait, there's more — one lucky spin on the wheel got her a 95 and a shot at the Showcase Showdown, which ended in a car and a trip to Venice! Talk about a great start to the weekend!

