COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Arts Commission has created an emergency relief fund for South Carolina arts and culture organizations and artists.

The South Carolina Arts Commission Arts Emergency Relief grants for organizations and individual artists will launch next week.

The application period to apply for the Arts Emergency Relief grant will be open from Wednesday, April 29 through Friday, May 15. There will be a single user-friendly application which will ask which of the three eligible categories applies to you:

Arts organizations who ARE current (FY20) operating support grantees (General Operating Support, Operating Support for Small Organizations, and Statewide Operating Support)

Arts organizations who are NOT current (FY20) operating support grantees

Individual artists

According to the release, funding for organizations will be determined by their budget size and individual artists are eligible to receive up to $1,000.

Grants are being supported by the South Carolina Arts Foundation and the donors.

The recently-passed CARES Act provides funding to the National Endowment for the Arts and supports aid to arts and culture organizations nationwide. This relief may support salaries and administrative costs to the nonprofit arts sector in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes salary/fringe, rent/mortgage, and other operating expenses, but you may not duplicate emergency funds.

You can review guidelines for the new Arts Emergency Relief grants here.

There will also be a free webinar series available for South Carolina arts and culture organizations focused on financial best practices for moving beyond COVID-19. Each 90-minute webinar will be hosted twice, with space limited to allow for manageable groups and Q&A.

Session topics and dates:

Understanding Financial Heath & Planning Ahead in a Time of Uncertainty

Wednesday, April 29 (2:30 p.m.) OR Tuesday, May 5 (2 p.m.)

Scenario Building & Contingency Planning

Tuesday, May 12 (1 p.m.) OR Friday, May 15 (1 p.m.)

Learn more on the South Carolina Arts Alliance website by clicking here.