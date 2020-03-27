COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) says no inmates or staff have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

News 19 asked Corrections officials if they planned any early release, home confinement or other preventive measures to prevent coronavirus in their populations.

RELATED: Coronavirus in South Carolina: real time updates

"SCDC has no statutory or other authority for releasing inmates based upon the COVID-19 pandemic,: SCDC Communications Director Chrysti Shain said. "SCDC is charged by statute with enforcing the sentences of the courts, and we have no power to shorten or amend an inmate’s sentence."

RELATED: S.C. Department of Corrections suspends visitation at all prisons due to coronavirus concerns

However, officials say SCDC is working hard to keep medically fragile inmates away from the general population.