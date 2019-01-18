COLUMBIA, S.C. — A staffer for the South Carolina Department of Corrections was arrested for forgery charges this week, and now deputies are looking for a man they say aided in the crimes.

Shayla Ann Woodard, 29, was charged with five counts of forgery and one count of false pretenses.

Richland County deputies say Woodard forged signatures for three properties — one occupied and two vacant. Two of the owners Woodard allegedly signed as are deceased.

Those properties reside on the 4500 block of Bluff Road,1600 block of Pincushion Road and 3200 block of River Drive.

Woodard was released on bond after being booked at the Richland County Detention Center on January 14. However, deputies are still looking for a man they say helped Woodard in the process.

According to a report, 34-year-old Kendall Maurice Harmon obtained a South Carolina ID using someone's name and information without their consent. He then used that person's name to sign documentation as a witness.

Harmon reportedly has as extensive criminal history beginning in 2001 with financial transaction card theft and forgery charges.