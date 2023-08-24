State agency offers help to Fatz Cafe employees following closing

Some staff members say they were shocked to see a notice on the restaurant's door on Wednesday. SC DEW says they can help former staff find new opportunities.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A restaurant chain with locations in the Midlands has shut down, and a state agency is offering help to its former staff find new employment opportunities.

All locations of Fatz Cafe are now permanently closed. Notices were posted on the restaurant’s doors locally Wednesday afternoon, which some customers and staff say came as a surprise to them.

WLTX spoke to the manager of the Lexington location. She told us that the owner filed for bankruptcy, and the location would not be reopening. There were also Fatz Cafe locations in Camden and Orangeburg.

So, what about the people who work there? Some say they were given no prior notice.

We reached out the state Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) and asked about resources for those who were now without jobs.

In a statement they said: "We are ready to assist the laid-off individuals, who can work with our experts in SC work centers across the state to find reemployment opportunities and other programs they qualify for."