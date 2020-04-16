COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced 276 new cases of coronavirus and 2 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,931 and those who have died to 109.

Officials say both deaths occurred in elderly individuals with no known underlying health conditions who were from Lee County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (3), Anderson (7), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (23), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (1) Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16),Georgetown (1), Greenville (33), Greenwood (12), Hampton (3), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Laurens (4), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (52), Marlboro (4), McCormick (1), Newberry (6), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (2), Richland (29), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (7), York (12).

RELATED: MUSC team projects SC's virus peak to be late April, early May

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 15, DHEC says its Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,271 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,370 were positive and 9,901 were negative. A total of 36,284 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

DHEC says its Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of Thursday morning, officials say 5,074 hospital beds are available and 6,283 are utilized, which is a 55.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

RELATED: S.C. National Guard has approved 14 sites for potential medical care facilities in surge plan

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, DHEC says they hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Health officials encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.

RELATED: Visiting even 'just one friend' puts everyone at higher risk for coronavirus

Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.