SCDJJ to host drive-thru job fair on Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) is hosting a drive-thru job fair this Thursday, December 3rd, at its Midlands Evaluation Center in Columbia.

Agency officials say the agency's third drive-thru hiring event is designed to be a safe and convenient way for job-seekers to apply for positions with Team DJJ.

From Noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, DJJ staff from multiple disciplines will conduct on-site interviews at 1721 Shivers Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Agency officials say some applicants may even leave with a tentative offer without ever stepping out of their vehicle.

Officials say the agency will interview for the following positions:

Earlier this year, DJJ announced a signing bonus program for select critical-need positions. All new entry-level correctional officers, entry-level community specialists and specified rehabilitative services professionals (including nurses) joining the agency will now receive a signing bonus.