SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will hold its 2020 Driver Suspension Eligibility week from March 16 to March 20.
The statewide program, also referred to as Amnesty Week, is an opportunity for South Carolina drivers with suspended licenses to reduce or clear their suspensions. According to SCDMV's website, people with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:
- Excessive points for someone under the age of 18
- Operating an unlicensed taxi
- Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own
- Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle
- Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions
Drivers who qualify may fill out the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application and visit a SCDMV branch during Driver Suspension Eligibility Week. The application is available for download on the SCDMV website.
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles recommends visiting early in the week in order to guarantee the completion of the process by Friday.