Is your South Carolina driver's license or vehicle registration about to expire? Don't worry. The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) has extended your time to renew in response to efforts to contain coronavirus (COVID-19).

If you have a driver’s license, permit or vehicle registration set to expire between March 2020 and June 2020, SCDMV says it will be treated as valid until July 1, 2020.

On a related note, the deadline to get a South Carolina REAL ID has been moved to October of 2021.

Customers can check if they are eligible to purchase an their REAL ID from home here. Customers who have their documents on file can buy their REAL ID online and avoid lines.

