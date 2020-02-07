SCDMV extensions end for IDs, registrations, and parking placards

The 90-day extension window ended this week, which means you need to renew out-of-date documents to avoid fees and other penalties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ended its coronavirus-related extensions for licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, and parking placards.

Kevin Shwedo, Executive Director of the SCDMV, said they had to end the 90-day extensions in order to avoid more backlogs.

“For all of the people that had an extension from April to the end of June, a period of 90 days, what they did, is when they didn't complete their transaction between that time, they now have to complete it sometime thereafter. And that creates what ended up-- almost a half a million backlog,” Shwedo.

From April 1 through June 30, the SCDMV let people’s documents go past their expiration dates without penalty, but the window ended July 1.

The SCDMV said you could face late fees, penalties on the roads, and must be renewed as soon as possible.

Shwedo said their offices are open for appointments or walk-ins and can offer some help with payments.

“Where we are allowed to by law, we do. For example, when you have to pay certain re-instatement fees, there is an opportunity to go ahead and participate in a payment plan. Where it is legal and where the legislature has given me the authority, we in fact do that,” Shwedo said.

To see what options there are to pay property taxes, like those on your vehicle, you should check with your county.

For example, in Richland County, they offer payment plans for property taxes, which require you to sign a contract and pay on time each month.

The program is available for 2019 and 2020 property taxes.