Columbia, SC (WLTX)- A new month brings some changes to some South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles' offices.

Six offices across the state will no longer open every Saturday instead they will open two Saturdays a month.

Starting July 14th, the following offices will open from 9 am to 3pm two Saturday's a month.

Aiken

Charleston-Leeds Avenue

Florence

Greenville-Saluda Dam Road

Lexington

Rock Hill

The DMV had started opening every Saturday at these locations to prepare for and issue REAL ID driver's licenses and identification cards.

While we’re glad we’ve not yet seen longer lines and increased wait times due to REAL ID, we still want to remind South Carolinians that lines will grow as we move closer to 2020,” said Deputy Director of Field Services Courtney White. “The time to switch to a REAL ID with a short wait and a quick visit is now."

To date, more than 254,000 South Carolinians have purchased or switched to a REAL ID since the SCDMV started issuing them on February 20. As of July 1, 2018, there were more than 3.8 million licensed drivers in the state and more than 550,000 ID card holders.

On and after October 1, 2020, your license or ID must be a REAL ID with a gold star to use it to board a domestic, commercial flight, enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation.

© 2018 WLTX