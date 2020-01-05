COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be reopening all manned SCDNR-managed shooting ranges Tuesday, May 5.

In Richland County, this includes the Wateree Rifle & Pistol Range.

Other ranges include the Twin Ponds Range in Charleston County, James O. Thomason Range in Spartanburg County and the Pickens Range in Pickens County. The ranges will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palachucola, Webb and Belfast ranges will remain closed until further notice, according to SCDNR. The Wateree Shotgun Range in Richland County will also remain closed due to construction.

SCDNR staff will be implementing new measures to ensure social distancing at the ranges.