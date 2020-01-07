SCDNR to perform free boat inspections Fourth of July weekend

According to SCDNR, these will be quick, but thorough, inspections to make sure that required equipment and proper registration is on the boat before launching.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the July 4th holiday weekend, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections across the state.

According to SCDNR, these will be quick, but thorough, inspections to make sure that required equipment and proper registration is on your boat before launching.

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections, according to the department. They will have a chance to fix the problem prior to launching.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Locations, dates and times listed below.



Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion

July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lake Wateree State Park - Lake Wateree

July 4, 12 to 2 p.m.

Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood

July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lake Murray Dam – Lake Murray

July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

South Cove Park - Lake Keowee

July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Little Allison Creek Landing - Lake Wylie

July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Riverfork Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell

July 5, 2 to 4 p.m.

Battery Creek Landing – Battery Creek

July 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Richardson’s Landing – Lake Moultrie

July 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Remley's Point Boat Landing - Wando River

July 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Murrells Inlet Boat Landing

July 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond

July 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.