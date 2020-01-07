SCDNR to perform free boat inspections Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the July 4th holiday weekend, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections across the state.
According to SCDNR, these will be quick, but thorough, inspections to make sure that required equipment and proper registration is on your boat before launching.
Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections, according to the department. They will have a chance to fix the problem prior to launching.
SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Locations, dates and times listed below.
Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion
July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lake Wateree State Park - Lake Wateree
July 4, 12 to 2 p.m.
Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood
July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lake Murray Dam – Lake Murray
July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
South Cove Park - Lake Keowee
July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Little Allison Creek Landing - Lake Wylie
July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Riverfork Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell
July 5, 2 to 4 p.m.
Battery Creek Landing – Battery Creek
July 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Richardson’s Landing – Lake Moultrie
July 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Remley's Point Boat Landing - Wando River
July 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Murrells Inlet Boat Landing
July 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond
July 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To report boating violations, such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.