SCDOT checking into concerns with Lexington intersection

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is looking into community safety concerns at the intersection of South Church St. and Roberts St. in Lexington.

This intersection is a four-way stop, not too far from Virginia Hylton Park and the Gibson Pond Dam.

According to some community members, people often do not stop at the intersection. They do not believe people are doing it maliciously, but they are wondering if people are not seeing the sign or if there is some other factor.

They say they reached out to the Lexington Police Department and they are thankful the department is looking into the matter.

Street Squad got in contact with SCDOT to see if they will take a look at the intersection as well and see if there are any changes that need to be made.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said in a statement, "SCDOT Lexington Maintenance crews will perform an assessment of the intersection to ensure that it is signed accordingly. If there are any maintenance issues, we will address them promptly."

