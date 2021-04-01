SCDOT checking into road condition on I-20 in Lexington county

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says they'll be checking into road conditions on Interstate 20 in Lexington County.
On social media, Street Squad has seen a lot of people talking about potholes in a construction zone on I-20.
This is in the Lexington area near mile marker 60.
Many use this road on a daily basis to get to and from work, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is currently working on a widening project.
News 19 reached out to SCDOT to find out what they know about the situation.
On Monday morning, they said they are sending crews out to assess the area and will fix whatever needs to be done.
In the future if people see potholes or road conditions they believe need to be checked out, SCDOT asks that they call 855-GO-SCDOT.
Another way you can see if there are plans for a road to be worked on, you can look at the South Carolina Department of Transportation's Programmed Project Viewer. To find the website, click here.
