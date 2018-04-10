Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they have repaired 98 percent of the roads that were destroyed as a result of the 2015 flood.

At the peak of the storm, 541 roads and bridges were closed around the state. SCDOT says since the 2015, they have spent $114 million on flood repairs.

Only 14 roads remain closed, and they are in Calhoun, Clarendon, Lexington, Richland and Saluda counties.

SCDOT Road Conditions Map

Two of the roads are under construction for bridge repairs and are expected to be completed at the end of the year and in the summer of 2019.

The other 12 roads could remain closed for a while longer as SCDOT works with homeowners and home associations to repair dams.

"The dams have been a struggle all the way around, between who owns them and who has responsibility," says LeLand Colvin, deputy secretary for engineering. "Of those twelve locations, we feel like we have a solid path forward. As we said from the beginning, if the dam owners repair the dam, the SCDOT would come back over and perform the work to repair the road as well."

