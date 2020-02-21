COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trucks with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are on standby, prepared to treat area roads.

We watched crews getting ready Thursday night for possible icy conditions overnight into Friday.

Robert Hall, an Assistant Resident Maintenance Engineer for SCDOT helped News 19 learn more about the agency's plans to keep you safe while you drive.

"Right now we're loading up our salt spreaders as well as our brine tanks," he said.

SCDOT trucks are ready to spread salt on the roads before temperatures drop. Salt helps prevent black ice and any ice buildup.

"A lot of the bridges get colder quicker than the air, so that's where our main concern is gonna be is the bridge temps, then we'll pre-treat those bridges so if they do get below freezing," said Hall.

If the weather calls for it, crews will start by pre-treating the interstates. From there, they will go to major primary roads, then secondary.

"Such as US routes, US-1, 601," said Hall. "Also SC routes: 262, SC-48, routes like that."

A foreman as well as other management with SCDOT will go around checking both road temperatures and bridge temperatures through the night and will treat the roads again if needed.

"Drive for the weather conditions," Hall recommends. "As of right now, since it's still raining, that means [drive] lower than the speed limit. The speed limit is for perfect conditions. Right now, I just advise people to take it nice and slow. It's better to leave a little early and drive slower than not to arrive at all."

If you see these salt trucks on the roadways, the DOT asks that you keep your distance so the paint on your car won't get chipped from the salt being spread on the road.