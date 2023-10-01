SCDOT to replace Blossom Street bridge over railroad tracks

An informational meeting is set for Tuesday, January 31 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Columbia Convention Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing to replace the Blossom Street Bridge located between Huger Street and Gadsden Street over the Norfolk Southern and CSX Transportation Railroads.

The project will replace the current bridge, widen the bridge to include sidewalks, increase bicycle and pedestrian connectivity in the area, and improve aesthetics to match the project area.

The project team is currently completing the final design and preparing to begin right of way acquisition before construction starts in 2024.

An informational meeting is set for Tuesday, January 31 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Columbia Convention Center in Richland Meeting Room A.

Comments will be accepted for 30 days through Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Comments may be submitted to the project manager, Joey McIntyre, in the following ways