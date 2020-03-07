SCDOT says rest areas are being sanitized every 30 minutes

According to SCDOT this has been happening for several months

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SCDOT is cleaning rest areas every 30 minutes during the holiday weekend due to the expected increase in travel.

"We recognized our rest areas as an area with a lot of folks from our interstates," SCDOT Chief Engineer for Operations Andy Leaphart said.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been cleaning rest areas every 30 minutes for the past several months.

"The traffic volumes are there and folks are coming in and out quickly, so we knew it would be an area with a high exposure rate," Leaphart said. "So at that time we used a contract cleaning staff at all the states rest areas."

Leaphart said they wanted to do their part to help stop the spread, which comes in handy during holiday weekends when there are more travelers.

"On holidays we always see an uptick in travel and I think we've all seen a lot of that in the past couple weeks and we just urge everyone to use caution on our highways, and to obey the law and speed limits," Leaphart said. "We also ask in our rest areas to continue social distancing, make sure they are properly sanitizing and washing their hands, you know, use those skills we learned in kindergarten."

There are around two dozen rest areas in the state.

While more travel is expect this weekend Leaphart said he hopes people will be just as safe on the roads.

"We urge everybody to drive carefully, and be respectful," Leaphart said. "It's always traditionally a very dangerous time on our highways."