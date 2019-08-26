COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking at some improvements around a bridge that lets people walk over Highway 277 in Columbia.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation visited the James Clyburn Pedestrian Bridge Monday morning for an evaluation. This comes after members of the community who said they were afraid to use the bridge because of personal safety concerns. .

The bridge connects Busby Street to Ripplemeyer Avenue and Lester Drive over Highway 277. Many are reluctant to walk the bridge at night and will instead risk their lives by running across the highway to get to the other side.

The SCDOT evaluation mainly focused on concerns over lighting, vandalism, litter, and overgrown vegetation.

Hours after the evaluation, cleaning crews from the Department of Corrections were at the bridge cleaning up litter and debris from the walkway.

News 19 spoke with a SCDOT official to learn their latest findings.

We are told the bridge has 40 lights to illuminate the bridge. Of those 40 lights, only 4 were found to be broken. New light housing and fixtures were ordered and the repairs to those lights should be completed in the next few weeks.

When asking about vegetation in the surrounding area, the DOT told us the City of Columbia is responsible for keeping both sides of the bridge clean. Later this week, they plan to cut and clear out the over grown plants.

Officials say they will take steps to keep better track of the shrubs and trees because those will need more attention.

Lastly, the vandalism covering various portions of the bridge will be painted over in the coming weeks. When the Clyburn Pedestrian Bridge was originally constructed, an anti-graffiti coating on the paint was included to make cleaning the structure easier.

Overall, the SCDOT said you should start seeing a significant improvement in the area by this Friday.