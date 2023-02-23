'The time has come': SCDP chair stepping down, wants to see woman hold the role

Throughout his tenure, he says a major milestone was flipping the first congressional seat in 2018. Now, he thinks it's time for a woman to fill his shoes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Democratic Party chair Trav Robertson is stepping down. After a six year tenure, he's announced he will not be seeking a fourth term.

“I do believe that in order for us to make end roads into female voters in the state, the time has come to let’s see if there’s a female out there who wants to lead our party and start working," said Robertson.

One woman in particular he's expressed his support for is Columbia native Christale Spain, former SCDP executive director.

“Her work there helped produce some of the greatest turnout we have seen for democratic candidates in the United States in the Midterm in the last 50 to 70 years and Crystal played an intricate role in doing that," said Spain.

If elected, Spain will be the first black woman to hold the role.

“When I came here, I wasn’t looking for anything but change. I didn’t think being for a job. Now that I’m in this space and I have this opportunity I think it’s important for people that look like me to be able to see themselves in leadership roles within the Democratic Party," she said.

Robertson says so far other potential candidates include Brandon Upson, chairman of the SC Democratic Party's black caucus and activist Catherine Fleming Bruce who served as spokesperson for the state grand jury.