COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Department of Public Safety Director (SCDPS) Leroy Smith will not be re-appointed for a third term.

Smith's second term will end in February 2020.

According to a statement from Smith, he is disappointed but says he has always been geared toward being a team player.

Smith has been director of SCDPS for eight years and has overseen an estimated 1,300 employees and worked through crisis such as the Charleston church shootings, the 1,000 Year Flood, hurricanes and winter storms.

Prior to director Smith’s appointment to serve in South Carolina, he served as a major who managed the operations of the Florida Highway Patrol Training Academy. Before that, he was chief of the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Investigations. Director Smith also served as Chief of the Office of Inspections and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the agency.

Smith has served in law enforcement for over 30 years. He is a graduate of the 37th Session of the FBI National Executive Institute he has a Master’s of Public Administration degree from Florida State University and served four years in the United States Navy.

In his statement, Smith said he feels his team accomplished much: "We raised troopers’ salaries to bolster recruiting and retention; put measures in place to enhance officer safety; and used technology to ensure troopers and officers spent more time on the road and less time behind the desk."

"As I reflect on these many accomplishments, I find myself grateful for the privilege of having served two terms and getting to see many of the hopes and dreams I had for this agency come to fruition with the help of TEAM DPS and our partners. I will do all that I can in the coming weeks to assist Gov. McMaster in ensuring a smooth transition in leadership."

In a note to his employees, he calls public service a calling, not a job.

In the note he writes, "After 30 years in public safety, I feel especially honored to have worked at every level from a rookie trooper to these recent years as director of a large and complex law enforcement organization. Throughout my entire career, I feel blessed to have been entrusted to a position where the decisions that are made are critical to officer safety and the safety of the motoring public. This has been a tremendous responsibility, which I have never taken lightly. While not a South Carolina native, I have come to love this state and have devoted myself to make it a better one for its citizens and thousands of visitors that flock to our beautiful mountains and coast each year."

