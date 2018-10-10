The Columbia Speedway is now a parking lot for more than 60 line and bucket trucks waiting to help South Carolina turn the lights back on.

South Carolina Power utilities spent Wednesday preparing for Hurricane Michael's impact in the Midlands and beyond.

SCE&G spokesperson Aimee Murray says they've brought in backup.

“Right now, we have about 2,700 employees and contract personnel that are going to be able to work the storm with us,” Murray said.

The crews have come from all over the eastern United States.

SCE&G is making use of its staging area at the Columbia Speedway in preparation for #Hurricane #Michael. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/CFPrMbYzwG — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) October 10, 2018

“Pennslyvania, New Jersey, and also Kentucky to bring those out of state resources to us, to help, if we experience power outages,” Murray explained.

Murray said they're mostly concerned with wind and potential tornadoes as trees, branches and other debris can damage lines and other power infrastructure.

They're also asking people to be patient, as winds over 30 to 35 miles per hour would shut down restoration efforts.

Lastly, Murray had some advice for SCE&G customers and anyone in the path of the storm.

“What we always tell our customers is if you see a fallen power line or downed line, is don't go near it, don't approach it, call us and let us know and we'll handle the situation,” Murray said.

People helping people, SCE&G has crews from Pennsylvania and Kentucky here, along with its own, to help with post-hurricane recovery. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/TewIHPjg4v — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) October 10, 2018

SCE&G also wanted to remind customers to use generators safely and in well-ventilated areas outside the home.

Outages can be reported online, over the phone and in texts to SCE&G.

The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina say they're also monitoring the storm and have crews in North Carolina and Virginia on standby to help if needed.

Both SCE&G and the Cooperatives said they’d be prepared to potentially send crews to Florida or Georgia if long-term power restoration is not required in South Carolina.

© 2018 WLTX