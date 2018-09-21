Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A judge's decision to deny SCE&G's motion to stop rate cuts may mean more relief for its customers.

The ruling is the latest in a series of lawsuits revolving around pricing for the company's customers.

Last month, SCE&G filed an emergency motion asking the court to put a stop to the cuts until its appeal reviewed. That motion, along with SCE&G's request to speed up or dismiss the lawsuit, was denied by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

As a result, decreased rates — by 15 percent — will continue for SCE&G customers. Those rates, along with a four-month refund, were included in a law approved by a federal court in June.

“This is another big win for SCE&G ratepayers,” said Attorney General Wilson. “We’ve argued that customers should not have to pay billions of dollars for a hole in the ground. The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals recognized that it would be inappropriate to halt the General Assembly’s reduction of customers’ rates.”

The rate cut is designed to offer relief to customers who are still paying for the abandoned construction of two new reactors at the VC Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County. SCE&G argued the cut was unconstitutional, and deprived them of their property (the money collected from customers) without a proper way to contest the law.

