Columbia, SC (WLTX) — SCE&G says it is preparing for 'potentially significant and prolonged outages' and is urging customers to do the same.

SCE&G President and COO Keller Kissam says recommends customers prepare much as they advise their line crew and employees -- stocking up on batteries, non-perishable food items, water and charging up mobile devices. "Make sure you have a plan for your family and your pets."

In addition, Kissam says it is important to stay away from downed power lines your community and to report any downed power lines. Always assume any downed power line you see is live and stay away. To report a downed line, call 888-333-4465.

It is not necessary to turn off your natural gas service at the meter during a hurricane. Natural gas is distributed through underground lines that should operate uninterrupted throughout the storm. However, if you believe flooding could cause the pilot light of a natural gas appliance to be extinguished, you can turn off the appliance’s supply valve. If you do turn off the appliance’s supply valve, or if your appliance becomes flooded, do not try to relight the pilot light yourself; instead, contact a qualified contractor to inspect the appliance before using it.

Anyone using a generator should do so carefully and in a well-ventilated area to avoid deadly carbon-monoxide poisoning, which Kissam calls "the number one deadliest thing that occurs during these storms."

Kissam also recommends people avoid standing beneath any trees and limbs that may be in danger of falling. "The thing that gives us the most concern for our employees and has caused the most serious injuries during times such as this are falling tree limbs," he says.

For its part, Kissam says SCE&G has staffed up all of its call centers to be able to handle the increased volume of calls it is expecting.

Thanks to utility partners, Kissam says SCE&G has approximately 3,000 resources as its disposal that are focused solely on restoring power. Of those, approximately 500 are "off-system resources," including personnel from other states, as far as Mississippi. Kissam says SE&G employees stand ready to work 24/7 "until the very last customer is restored."

When asked how many outages SCE&G anticipates, Kissam said, "Its' kind of like a boxing match ... You don't know what you're up against until you step into the ring and get popped in the face," based on the unpredictable nature of the storm. Regardless, Kissam says, "We're ready."

Kissam also says SCE&G will continue to monitor and manage water levels at Lake Murray throughout the storm. Monitor the lake levels at sceg.com/about-us/lakes-and-recreation.

Follow SCE&G on Twitter at @scegnews or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scegnews for the latest storm-related information and safety tips.

Report Outages:

BY TEXT: Now is the time to register your mobile device for SCE&G’s text option at www.sceg.com/text. Simply login to your account and look for "Activate Text Options” under the "Account Options” feature and then follow the instructions. Once you are registered, if you are experiencing an outage, text the word "OUT” to 467234 (gosceg).

By Mobile Device: Report and check the status of your power outage online from your internet-ready mobile device or phone by visiting www.sceg.com/mobile and clicking on “Outages & Emergencies.”

By Phone: 888-333-4465.

Customers can monitor power outages in their area on our website at www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/outage-map.

Stay Connected/Download the WLTX App

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation.

© 2018 WLTX