Schneider Electric job fair set for May 11, 12

The company is looking to hire wiring associates, mechanical and general assemblers and sheet metal fabricators.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a job? Schneider Electric may have one for you.

Officials with Schneider Electric say they're looking to hire wiring associates, mechanical and general assemblers, and sheet metal fabricators at an upcoming job fair.

The job fair is will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 11 and 12 at Schneider Electric, located at 8821 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins. 

The company says it offers excellent benefits, including life insurance, PTO on Day 1 of employment, 6% 401k matching and minimum starting pay of $16/hour.

