A school board member in Kershaw County has been charged after officer say teens drank at his home during a party.

Dr. Donald Copley, 70, is facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers say the incident happened back on July 5. Officers had responded to his home for a report of an underage party where alcohol was being consumed. When officers arrived, they found a number of teenagers at the property standing in the back yard. They also discovered beer cans littering the front and back of the property, large crash cans with empty beer cans, and bottles near the pool area.

An incident report states Copley was at the home at the time in another part of the house, but he said he didn't know they were drinking at first. Officers say he claimed when he went downstairs and realized what was happening, he told them to they couldn't leave if they didn't get a ride home, and he would drive them home if they couldn't.

Officers say the teens admitted they'd been drinking, and were cited for underage alcohol consumption.

Copley is currently in the middle of a term that expires in 2022.