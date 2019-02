Chapin, SC (WLTX) - One student received was slightly hurt after a school bus was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at 2:54 p.m. on Amicks Ferry Road in Chapin.

State troopers say the bus was stopped and offloading children, and had a vehicle stopped behind it. A third vehicle didn't stop and struck the other car, causing it to hit the bus.

One student was taken to the hospital for treatment for what are described as minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.