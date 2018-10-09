Columbia, SC (WLTX) As Hurricane Florence heads toward the coast, here are some delays or changes in upcoming local school activities.

Bamberg School District Two will close on Tuesday September 11 for possible inclement weather. They will provide updates for the remainder of the week along with the following school districts.

Calhoun County School District

Clarendon County School District One, Two and Three

Lee County School District

Lexington County School Districts One, Two, Three, Four

Lexington Richland School District Five

Orangeburg County School District Three, Four, and Five

Richland County School District On and Two.

Sumter County School District

Gray Collegiate Academy will be closed all week long.

Coastal Carolina University has canceled classes on Tuesday September 11, and will give a 24 hour notice as to when classes will resume.

Ben Lippen has moved their high school varsity football game against Augusta Christian to Wednesday September 12 at 7PM

© 2018 WLTX