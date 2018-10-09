Columbia, SC (WLTX) As Hurricane Florence heads toward the coast, here are some delays or changes in upcoming local school activities.
Bamberg School District Two will close on Tuesday September 11 for possible inclement weather. They will provide updates for the remainder of the week along with the following school districts.
Calhoun County School District
Clarendon County School District One, Two and Three
Lee County School District
Lexington County School Districts One, Two, Three, Four
Lexington Richland School District Five
Orangeburg County School District Three, Four, and Five
Richland County School District On and Two.
Sumter County School District
Gray Collegiate Academy will be closed all week long.
Coastal Carolina University has canceled classes on Tuesday September 11, and will give a 24 hour notice as to when classes will resume.
Ben Lippen has moved their high school varsity football game against Augusta Christian to Wednesday September 12 at 7PM