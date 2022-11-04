School redistricting approved in Sumter

The move means some students may be attending different schools beginning in the fall of 2023.

SUMTER, S.C. — On Monday, the Sumter County School District finalized plans for rezoning their schools.

In 2011, Sumter County consolidated school districts to have a county-wide education system. The school district has been discussing the idea of redistricting since then.

The approved plan will now cause students to have to go to different schools. Teachers will also be transferred to other schools to help manage any staffing shortages that will result from the redistricting.

The school district says the rezoning will address imbalances of school populations, and help make transportation more accessible to all students.

However, PTA President and parent, Jessica McKinley believes it is not the right time for rezoning.

"I know that some kids, my daughter is a tenth grader, and she's been going to school with her friends her whole life," McKinley explained. "For them to change schools now would be very stressful on the students and their families."

For students who will be zoned for a different school, the Sumter School Board explained that parents should receive a letter in the mail to explain how to transfer their child to their newly zoned school. Open enrollment will also be an option.