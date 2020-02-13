COLUMBIA, S.C. — Springdale Elementary School has sent out a message to parents after the death of Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl who was found dead after being missing for days.

Faye was a first grader at Springdale Elementary school and was reported missing after playing in her front yard in Cayce. Cayce Department of Public Safety announced Thursday afternoon that they had discovered the body

The voicemail gives parents a few tips to on how to talk to their children about the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlk..

Here is the voicemail left for parents:

Dear Springdale Families:



We have some heart-breaking news to share. One of our students, Faye Swetlik, who has been the subject of media reports this week and an intensive search effort, has passed away.



We contacted you earlier this week about this missing child, to share with

you some of the efforts here at school to support our students and staff.



That support will be more important than ever in coming days, as our

community grieves this loss. Our goal here at Springdale is to listen to and

reassure our students and to keep the school day as normal as we possibly

can during this difficult time.



We will have extra district and school counselors on hand in coming days.

They will be available to meet with your child should the need arise.



We know how hard something like this is even for adults to understand.

This letter contains some general suggestions about how you can help your

child. In general, after something like this, children need to know that they

are safe and that their home is safe. Remember, too, that children look to

the adults in their lives, watch how they handle grief and loss, and take

their cues from you as they approach difficult situations like this.

If you do discuss the death, use very simple language and ideas as death

is a very hard concept for young children to grasp. Listed below are a few

general strategies you may choose to use to talk with your child about

death:

Give honest, brief explanations

Avoid over-answering questions

Keep responses at the child’s level of understanding

Listen and hug

Use a calm, reassuring voice

Avoid forcing the discussion

Remind children it is natural and acceptable to show emotion when someone we love dies.



If you are worried about how your child is doing, please do not hesitate to

call our school at 803-739-4175. We are here to support your students

through this.

Sincerely,



Hope Vrana

Principal

Springdale Elementary School