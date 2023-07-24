South Carolina's school system ranks 42 out of 51

South Carolina came in at No. 42 in a study comparing 51 school systems.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — South Carolina is listed as having a "low spending and weak school system" in a new study by WalletHub. The Palmetto State came in 42 out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for top-performing school systems in the United States. North Carolina placed 32.

The study measured school systems using 32 metrics, including school safety, class size and instructor credentials. Those metrics can be broken into two key dimensions: "Quality" and "Safety."

A state's quality score contributed most to their overall ranking. Test scores and drop rate metrics were weighed twice as much as the rest of the metrics in the quality dimension.

Massachusetts, which has the best school system, ranked first for both its school quality and safety.

South Carolina placed 44 for quality and 30 for safety.

The nation experienced learning setbacks and decreased test scores for many students since the pandemic. School systems are trying to find the resources and funding to meet the needs of their students and improve classroom quality.

Related Articles Millions could benefit as teen's restored sight proves effectiveness of gene therapy eyedrops

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts