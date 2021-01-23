SCHP investigating fatal early morning collision in Newberry

Shareka Chonto Wise, 21, and Ryheim Quanteze Counts, 29, were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of an individual who died as a result of a single vehicle collision on Jan. 23.

Shareka Chonto Wise, 21, and Ryheim Quanteze Counts, 29, were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened in the earl morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 23. A call was received by 911 around 1:11 a.m. The collision happened on Boyds Crossing Road near the Glenn Street intersection in Newberry County.

According to SCHP, the car was driving Nnorth on Boyds Crossing Road when it went off the left and struck a tree.

An autopsy has been scheduled for this week. There is no evidence that both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.