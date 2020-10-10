SCHP investigating early morning fatal collision in Orangeburg

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that involved a vehicle traveling in the opposite lane.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that involved a vehicle traveling in the opposite lane.

According to SCHP, the collision happened on Oct. 20 around 2:20 a.m. on Interstate 26, eastbound at the 164 mile marker in Orangeburg County.

There were two vehicles involved, a 2018 Kia Optima and a Jeep SUV. The drier of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the report, the Kia was traveling eastbound on I-26, and was struck head on by the Jeep traveling west in the eastbound lanes. There were two people in the Jeep, and they were transported with serious injuries.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.