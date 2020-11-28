SCHP investigating early morning single vehicle fatal in Orangeburg

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle collision that happened in Orangeburg County early Saturday morning.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle collision that happened in Orangeburg County early Saturday morning.

According to the report, the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Nov. 28 on Kevin Drive in Santee.

The crash happened on a private field when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet truck traveling east, ran into the woods and struck a tree.

The driver was the only occupant, killed, and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.