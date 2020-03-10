x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

SCHP investigating early Saturday morning fatal crash

According to the SCHP, the collision happened on Oct. 3 around 4:55 a.m. on SC Highway 6 in Orangeburg County near Middleton St. and involved a pedestrian.
Credit: WLTX
File photo

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Orangeburg County Saturday morning. 

According to the SCHP, the collision happened on Oct. 3 around 4:55 a.m. on SC Highway 6 in Orangeburg County near Middleton St.

The crash involved a 2001 Nissan Xterra  and a pedestrian who was traveling in the roadway. the vehicle, traveling west on SC 6,  struck a pedestrian in the roadway, the pedestrian was killed as a result. 

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES:

Trump at military hospital; new cases among allies emerge

Looking to work from home? Virtual job fair set for Tuesday

SC restaurants can go back to 100 percent capacity, governor orders