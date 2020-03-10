SCHP investigating early Saturday morning fatal crash

According to the SCHP, the collision happened on Oct. 3 around 4:55 a.m. on SC Highway 6 in Orangeburg County near Middleton St. and involved a pedestrian.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Orangeburg County Saturday morning.

According to the SCHP, the collision happened on Oct. 3 around 4:55 a.m. on SC Highway 6 in Orangeburg County near Middleton St.

The crash involved a 2001 Nissan Xterra and a pedestrian who was traveling in the roadway. the vehicle, traveling west on SC 6, struck a pedestrian in the roadway, the pedestrian was killed as a result.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.