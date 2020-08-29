SCHP investigating fatal collision in Fairfield County

According to SCHP, the fatal collision happened on US Hwy 321 at West Peach Road on August 28 around 4:40 p.m.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Fairfield County near Winsborro.

According to SCHP, the fatal collision happened on US Hwy 321 at West Peach Road on August 28 around 4:40 p.m.

A 2007 Kia Sorrento SUV was traveling east on US Hwy 321 when a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am traveling on West Peach Road disregarded a stop sign and was hit by the SUV, according to SCHP. The driver of the Pontiac is deceased.

According to the report, the driver of the SUV was the only occupant in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt, and had to be transported to a nearby hospital because of injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac was the only occupant of the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt and had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle. The driver was transported to an area hospital where they later died.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.