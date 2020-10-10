SCHP investigating fatal collision involving two motorcycles, one vehicle

One of the motorcycle drivers died after being transported to an area hospital.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Fairfield County Saturday afternoon involving three vehicles.

According to the report, the collision happened around 11:35 a.m. US Highway 321 near SC Highway 34 and involved a 2014 Nissan 4-door and two motorcycles.

According to the SCHP, the motorcycles were traveling southbound on USC 321 when the Nissan attempted to turn left from a private driveway onto US 321.

The 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle struck the drivers side of the vehicle and was ejected. They were not wearing helmets. To avoid the collision, the driver of the 2005 Kawasaki laid the vehicle down. Neither of the drivers riding motorcycles were wearing helmet, according to SCHP.

The motorcycle driver that struck the vehicle was transported by EMS to an area hospital and later died. The other motorcycle driver sustained injures.

This collision is still under investigation by the SCHP.