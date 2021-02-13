SCHP investigating fatal collision near Prosperity

The collision involved one vehicle. The driver of the vehicle is deceased.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened Friday night in Newberry.

According to the report, the collision happened on Feb. 12 around 11 p.m. on Seibert Road near Leisure Point Road, about 8 miles south of Prosperity.

There was one vehicle involved, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of this vehicle is deceased.

According to the report, the vehicle was driving north on Seibert Rd. going too fast, went off the right side, hit a ditch and overturned. They were ejected from the vehicle and were not wearing a seatbelt.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.