SCHP investigating fatal hit-and-run, driver arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened outside of Columbia on Friday night.

According to the report, the incident happened on Fairfield Rd. near Crawford Rd. around 10:23 p.m. and involved a dirt bike and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

Both vehicles were traveling south on Fairfield Rd. when the Chevrolet Silverado struck the dirt bike in the rear and left the scene. The driver of the dirt bike is deceased.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado. The SCHP charged the driver with felony driving under the influence with death, hit and run with death, resisting arrest and driving under suspension 1st defense and expired tags.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.