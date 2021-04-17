SCHP investigating fatal motorcycle accident in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving one vehicle, a motorcycle, in Kershaw County Saturday.
According to the report, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Timrod Rd.
The motorcycle, a 2012 Harley Davidson was traveling west when it ran off the left side and struck a tree. The rider was not wearing a helmet, and was killed as a result of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
