x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

SCHP investigating fatal motorcycle accident in Kershaw County

The rider was not wearing a helmet, and was killed as a result of the crash.
Credit: GregDPhotos - stock.adobe.com

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving one vehicle, a motorcycle, in Kershaw County Saturday.

According to the report, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Timrod Rd. 

The motorcycle, a 2012 Harley Davidson was traveling west when it ran off the left side and struck a tree. The rider was not wearing a helmet, and was killed as a result of the crash.  

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES:

Over 400 bags of litter collected during clean-up event in Sumter

Why the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million