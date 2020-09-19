SCHP investigating early morning single fatal collision

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the vehicle overcorrected and struck a tree

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal collision that happened in Fairfield County early Saturday morning.

According to SCHP, the collision happened on SC 231 near Winnsboro around 1:20 a.m. on September 19.

The driver was driving a 1997 Mercury and was not wearing a seatbelt. According to the report, he was ejected from the vehicle.

According to SCHP, the Mercury was driving down SC 231 when they went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver passed away at the scene.