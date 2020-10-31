SCHP investigating single fatal collision in Lexington County

According to the report, the collision happened on around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Lexington County on Interstate 77.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal collision that happened on Saturday morning in Lexington County.

According to the report, the collision happened on around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Lexington County on Interstate 77.

A 2009 Buick was traveling on Highway 321 onto the entrance ramp on I-77, ran off the road, hit a ditch and bridge. According to the report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed as a result of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.