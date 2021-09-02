SCHP investigating Tuesday morning fatal collision in Sumter

According to the report, the vehicle collision happened on US378 near Wise Drive around 6:25 a.m. on Feb. 9.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter County early Tuesday morning.

According to the report, the vehicle collision happened on US378 near Wise Drive around 6:25 a.m. on Feb. 9.

A 2008 Dodge truck struck a disabled 2006 GMC truck pulling a trailer. According to SCHP, the occupants of the disabled vehicle were standing outside when the collision happened. The Dodge Truck struck the rear of the disabled vehicle.

The driver of the 2008 Dodge Truck was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation but the South Carolina Highway Patrol.